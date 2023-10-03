Amritsar 1938: Darbar Sahib & the Pool

The view of the pool and buildings surrounding Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in a photograph dated Jan 16, 1938 by Frederick G Clapp. Photo repository: American Geographical Society Library, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Libraries

RELATED STORY:

Amritsar’s Monstrous Clock Tower (Asia Samachar, 28 Sept 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here