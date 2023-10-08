Navinder tries her grip at world armwrestling championship

Navinder Kaur in action at the 2023 IFA World Armsrestling Championship in Kuala Lumpur

Navinder Kaur, a model and an actress, made her maiden entry at international armwrestling tournament, and she almost clinched a medal in the process.

Navinder emerged fourth in the senior women right 63kg category at the 2023 IFA World Armwrestling Championship from Sept 25 to Oct 1, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur. The event was organised by the International Federation of Armwrestling (IFA).

“Proud to be able to present our country Malaysia,” she said in a social media entry.

The Malaysian team collected a total of 10 golds, eight silvers and 12 bronzes to finish fifth in the seven-day competition which was participated by some 500 athletes from 31 countries.

In 2022, Navinder took part for the first time Malaysian National Armwrestling Championship, emerging the first runner-up for two categories: left-hand female below 65kg and right-hand female below 65kg.

