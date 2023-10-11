Joginder Singh s/o Kapur Singh (1934 – 2023)

JOGINDER SINGH S/O KAPUR SINGH

“Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but in thankfulness that he was.”

Passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home with the family by his side on 11 October 2023 at the age of 88 (1934 – 2023)

Much loved and dearly missed by all loved ones:

Wife: Madam Mukhtiar Kaur d/o Garib Singh

Daughters / Sons-in-law

Jagdev Kaur / Jeswant Singh

Hardev Kaur / Gurcharan Singh

Sukhdev Kaur / Sukdev Singh

Manjit Kaur / Ranjit Singh

Amarjit Kaur / Vijay Thangavelu

Harvinder Kaur / Rejini Shan

Grandchildren, great grandchildren and relatives

CREMATION SERVICE

Last Respects & Cremation: 12 October 2023 (Thursday), from 10 am to 12 noon, at the Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium) Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur.

PATH DA BHOG

Path Da Bhog will be held at the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya on Sunday, 22 October 2023 from 10 am to 12 noon.

So here’s to our papa, a remarkable man, a guiding light, a pillar of strength, and the best dad a daughter could ever hope for. As we say goodbye, we promise to keep your memory alive, to live by the values you taught us, and to make you proud. We love you, and will miss you more than words can express.

For enquiries, contact:

Gurcharan Singh 019-2644556

Sukdev Singh 016-3309776

Ranjit Singh 012-2811042

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 11 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

