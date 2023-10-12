Sardarni Sarjit Kaur (1936 – 2023), Ipoh, Perak

SARDARNI SARJIT KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR CHINGARA SINGH
24.2.1936 – 12.10.2023
Daughter of Late Giani Gurdit Singh of Kalumpang , Selangor
Village: Village Sidhupur, Lohian Khas; District Jullundur
Husband: Late Sardar Chingara Singh s/o Sardar Harnam Singh (Postal Services)
Children / Spouse:
Dr Bilbir Kaur
Dr Ranjit Kaur / Surinder Singh
Dr Melkeet Singh / Rajinder Kaur
Mr Jespal Singh
Grandchildren: Smita Kaur
Saskar / Cremation: 12.30 noon, 13 October 2023 (Friday), at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium
Cortege leaves residence at 160, Lengkok Pegoh , SPPK, Taman Pengkalan Jaya, Jalan Pasir Putih, Ipoh at 12noon, 13th October 2023
Path da Bhog: 21st October 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12 noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Contact :
Dr Melkeet Singh 019 579 6251
Mr Jespal Singh 019 579 6250
| Entry: 12 Oct 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here