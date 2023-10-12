Sardarni Sarjit Kaur (1936 – 2023), Ipoh, Perak

SARDARNI SARJIT KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR CHINGARA SINGH

24.2.1936 – 12.10.2023

Daughter of Late Giani Gurdit Singh of Kalumpang , Selangor

Village: Village Sidhupur, Lohian Khas; District Jullundur

Husband: Late Sardar Chingara Singh s/o Sardar Harnam Singh (Postal Services)

Children / Spouse:

Dr Bilbir Kaur

Dr Ranjit Kaur / Surinder Singh

Dr Melkeet Singh / Rajinder Kaur

Mr Jespal Singh

Grandchildren: Smita Kaur

Saskar / Cremation: 12.30 noon, 13 October 2023 (Friday), at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium

Cortege leaves residence at 160, Lengkok Pegoh , SPPK, Taman Pengkalan Jaya, Jalan Pasir Putih, Ipoh at 12noon, 13th October 2023

Path da Bhog: 21st October 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12 noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Contact :

Dr Melkeet Singh 019 579 6251

Mr Jespal Singh 019 579 6250

| Entry: 12 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

