Mata Jaswant Kaur (1932 – 2023), First Garden, Ipoh

MATA JASWANT KAUR D/O MUSHA SINGH
7.11.1932 – 1.11.2023
Dear Beloved Bibiji,
Your Life was a blessing your memory a treasure you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure
Husband: Late Sardar Nashatar Singh (PC6323)
Children & Spouse:
Dato’ Jagjit Singh & Datin Ranjit Kaur
Kulwant Kaur & Late Mendar Singh (Kulim)
Balbir Kaur
Kuldip Kaur & Harbans Singh
Grandchildren & Spouse:
Raninder Kaur & Gurdev Singh
Gurvinderjit Singh Sidhu
Pavandeep Singh
Virandeep Singh
Great Grandchildren:
Harleen Kaur
Gurneel Singh
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 2nd November 2023 (Thursday) at Papan Memorial Centre
Cortège leaves from 23, Persiaran Bekor 33, First Garden, Ipoh, Perak at 1.30pm
Path da Bhog: TBC
Contact:
Jagjit – 016 362 7288
Gurdev -019 280 1755
| Entry: 1 Nov 2023 | Source: Family
