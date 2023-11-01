Mata Jaswant Kaur (1932 – 2023), First Garden, Ipoh

MATA JASWANT KAUR D/O MUSHA SINGH

7.11.1932 – 1.11.2023

Dear Beloved Bibiji,

Your Life was a blessing your memory a treasure you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure

Husband: Late Sardar Nashatar Singh (PC6323)

Children & Spouse:

Dato’ Jagjit Singh & Datin Ranjit Kaur

Kulwant Kaur & Late Mendar Singh (Kulim)

Balbir Kaur

Kuldip Kaur & Harbans Singh

Grandchildren & Spouse:

Raninder Kaur & Gurdev Singh

Gurvinderjit Singh Sidhu

Pavandeep Singh

Virandeep Singh

Great Grandchildren:

Harleen Kaur

Gurneel Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 2nd November 2023 (Thursday) at Papan Memorial Centre

Cortège leaves from 23, Persiaran Bekor 33, First Garden, Ipoh, Perak at 1.30pm

Path da Bhog: TBC

Contact:

Jagjit – 016 362 7288

Gurdev -019 280 1755

