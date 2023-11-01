Halloween in Hoboken – Photo: Facebook page, Hoboken mayor Ravinder Singh Bhalla

Halloween with Hoboken mayor Ravinder Singh Bhalla.

“Some fantastic costumes as always at the Ragamuffin Parade. Safe to say that Hoboken has some of the best Halloween decorations in the entire state!!,” he says in a social media entry.

Ravi holds the distinction of becoming the United States’ first directly elected turbaned Sikh Mayor when he won in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 2017.

RELATED STORY:

Sikh mayor charms Hoboken, elected unopposed (Asia Samachar, 3 Jan 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here