Sardarni Jit Kaur Baba Bakala (1942 – 2023)

Celebrating the Life of

SARDARNI JIT KAUR BABA BAKALA

D/O Late Sardar Gurmukh Singh Baba Bakala Late Sardarni Vajinder Kaur

Will be dearly remembered and fondly missed by her son, Kuldip Singh, daughter in law, Manmohan Kaur, grandchildren, grand son in law, great grandchildren and loved ones.

We, Kuldip Singh and Family, wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our relatives and friends for their love, messages of condolence, generosity and prayers during our recent bereavement.

Path Da Bhog will be held as follows:

Date: 16 December 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 10am to 12pm

Location: Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur

Contact

Kuldip +65 8418 6970 (what’s app call)

Ravpreet 018 388 2443

| Entry: 11 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here