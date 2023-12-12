Sardarni Kerdial Kaur Sidhu (1943 – 2023), Seremban

SARDARNI KERDIAL KAUR SIDHU

(Village: Kapure)

d/o The Late Bara Singh & The Late Dilip Kaur (Klang)

w/o The Late Harcharan Singh (Village – Malke) (Seremban, Negeri Sembilan)

Aged 80

Passed away peacefully on 12th December 2023

Our Beloved Mom, a sweet soul, will be missed dearly by her:

Children / Spouse

Jagdev Kaur / The Late Sdr Bulwant Singh Bassi (ex Proton, Shah Alam)

Jasveer Kaur / Dalvinder Singh Gill @ Dev (ex Tatt Khalsa comm.)

Jaspal Kaur / Nirinder Singh Johl (Ret TNB)

Jasvinder Kaur / Chuck Schroder (Seattle, USA)

Keshminder Singh / Harmeet Kaur

Ajitpal Singh / Valerie Bertock (Belgium)

Grandchildren: Rossinder Kaur Bassi, Kameel Kaur Bassi, Ravenjeet Singh Bassi, Jaspreet Singh Johl, Ashwinder Singh Johl, Maneesha Raj Kaur Johl, Thanraj Singh Johl, Saamirr Singh Gill, Ekraj Singh, Avreet Kaur.

Great Grandchild: Ariyan Bassi Kumar

Dearly missed by her brothers, sisters & spouses and all relatives and friends

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 12th December 2023 (Tuesday) at Xiao En Memorial Park Nilai, Negeri Sembilan (Address: 286km, KL-Seremban Highway, 71800, Negeri Sembilan)

Cortège leaves from our residence at 1:45pm from 3314, Jalan Seroja 35, Taman Lee Kian Kee, Seremban Garden, Negeri Sembilan

Path da Bhog:

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

17th December 2023 (Sunday)

5pm to 7pm

Guru ka langgar will be served.

Your presence for all prayers would be much appreciated by the family.

For Enquiries, contact:

Keshminder Singh: 013 339 9965

Ajitpal Singh: 0111 432 3041

Nirinder Singh: 019 271 9209

| Entry: 12 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

