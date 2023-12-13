Waldev Singh (1953 – 2023), Formerly from Sentul (Ex Telekom Malaysia)

WALDEV SINGH A/L HARBHAJAN SINGH

28.7.1953 -12.12.2023

Formerly from Sentul (Ex Telekom Malaysia)

Village: Kokri Hera, Punjab

Wife: Jeet Kaur A/p Seva Singh

Children / Spouses:

Palvinder Singh

Harbinder Singh / Termit Kaur

Harpreet Kaur

Grandchildren:

Amandev Singh

Kevleen Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation:

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur)

14 Dec 2023 (Thursday)

2pm: Sukhmani Sahib

3.30pm: Saskaar / Cremation

Path da Bhog:

25 Dec 2023 (Monday), 4pm to 6pm

Gurdwara Sahib Serdang, Jalan Besar, Serdang Lama,

43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor, Malaysia

Contact:

Palvinder (013 330 1743)

Harbinder (016 275 0042)

Ravinder (019 333 6968)

Please treat this as a personal invitation. Your presence will be appreciated.

| Entry: 13 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here