Sardar Bhagwan Singh Tyndhal (1941 – 2023)

SARDAR BHAGWAN SINGH TYNDHAL

12.11.1941 – 25.12.2023

Sardar Bhagwan Singh Tyndhal, 82 years old, son of Late Sardar Thara Singh & Late Mata Jeswant Kaur of Batu Gajah, passed away peacefully on 25th December 2023.

Farewell By,

Beloved wife Sadarni Jagjit Kaur @Jaggy, his 3 “Suns” – Jasminder Kaur @Sunrise, Shereendar Kaur @Sunshine & Harvinder Kaur @Sunset, son-in-laws Rabi Raju & Tervinderjit Singh & granddaughters Rasleen Kaur & Kriya Kaur including brother Ranjeet Singh who cherish his memory and the values he shared.

The Antim Ardaas & Path Da Bhog will be held at 4pm, 1st Jan 2024 (Monday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya where all can gather to honour his memory, a brilliant educator whose inspiration continues to benefit future generations.

He will remain an eternal flame in the hearts of his family, a host of relatives, fellow friends and all his students.

Jasminder Kaur +6012 385 7772

Shereendar Kaur⁠ +6012 231 9891

Harvinder Kaur +6012 201 8316

| Entry: 31 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

