In Loving Memory: Bhajan Singh (1926 – 2023), Ex Police , Taiping

1st Mithi Yaad
LATE SARDAR BHAJAN SINGH A/L ARJAN SINGH
7.1.1926 – 4.2.2023
Ex Police , Taiping | Village: Buttar, Moga
Wife: Late Sardarni Bachan Kaur a/p Narain Singh
Children / Spouses:
Harcharn Singh / Sarjit Kaur
Dr Ranjit Kaur
Dr Charan Kaur
Gurmel Singh / Harbans Kaur
Jaswant Singh / Manmohan Kaur
Awtar Singh / Permjit Kaur
Grandchildren: Jazbir Singh, Ravinder Singh, Dilshad Dhaliwal, Jasvinder Kaur, Surinder Kaur, Sangeeta Dhaliwal, Amardip Singh, Malvinderjit Kaur, Jasrinderjit Singh, Rashpall Kaur, Rashvin Kaur, Narinder Kaur, Harinder Singh, Charanjiit Singh
Great Grandchildren: Raina Kaur, Armaan Singh, Laylla Kaur, Peetambharpreet Kaur
PATH DA BHOG
27 January 2024 (Saturday), 10am – 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Jaswant Singh 019 282 6848 | Awtar Singh 019 286 5719 |
| Entry: 23 Jan 2024 | Source: Family
