In Loving Memory: Bhajan Singh (1926 – 2023), Ex Police , Taiping

1st Mithi Yaad

LATE SARDAR BHAJAN SINGH A/L ARJAN SINGH

7.1.1926 – 4.2.2023

Ex Police , Taiping | Village: Buttar, Moga

Wife: Late Sardarni Bachan Kaur a/p Narain Singh

Children / Spouses:

Harcharn Singh / Sarjit Kaur

Dr Ranjit Kaur

Dr Charan Kaur

Gurmel Singh / Harbans Kaur

Jaswant Singh / Manmohan Kaur

Awtar Singh / Permjit Kaur

Grandchildren: Jazbir Singh, Ravinder Singh, Dilshad Dhaliwal, Jasvinder Kaur, Surinder Kaur, Sangeeta Dhaliwal, Amardip Singh, Malvinderjit Kaur, Jasrinderjit Singh, Rashpall Kaur, Rashvin Kaur, Narinder Kaur, Harinder Singh, Charanjiit Singh

Great Grandchildren: Raina Kaur, Armaan Singh, Laylla Kaur, Peetambharpreet Kaur

PATH DA BHOG

27 January 2024 (Saturday), 10am – 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Jaswant Singh 019 282 6848 | Awtar Singh 019 286 5719 |

