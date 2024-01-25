Prem Singh Najar Singh (1950 – 2024), Ampang

PREM SINGH A/L NAJAR SINGH

23.7.1950 – 24.1.2024

Village: Kaleke

Wife: Gurcharan Kaur & Mahinder Kaur

Children: Balvinder Singh, Late Jaswindar Singh, Keshvinder Singh, Delvinder Kaur, Harvinder Kaur & Shivram Singh

Grandchildren: Harsheen Gill, Herman Gill, Garv Ishaan Singh, Garv Armaan Singh, Rayhaan Kesh, Haider Kesh, Inaaya Heer Kaur & Ayaan Veer Singh

FUNERAL: 25 January 2024 (Thursday)

Cortege leaves residence at No.26, Jalan 2/6, Caspia M Residence 2, Rawang

Last respects and saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, K) from 10.30 am to 12.30pm

Contact:

Shivram 017 2588 007

Vijay 019 355 1455

Jack +65 9061 7545

| Entry: 25 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

