Mata Parshotam Kaur Daya Singh (1928 – 2024), Raub

MATA PARSHOTAM KAUR D/O DAYA SINGH

95 Years | 28.7.1928 – 23.1.2024

Wife of late Sardar Kernile Singh of Raub, Pahang

Passed away peacefully on 23rd January 2024, leaving behind:

Children / Spouse

Sarjit Singh / Kalwant Kaur, Miri, Sarawak

Rabinder Singh

Avtar Singh

Naginder Kaur / Dr Joginder Singh Rakhra JP, Pasir Mas, Kelantan (Klinik Jo Pasir Mas)

Amarjit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Dr Manraj Singh Rakhra (New Zealand)

Dr Simren Kaur Rakhra (Scotland, UK)

Savinder Singh Rekhraj

Sanjit Singh Rekhraj

Past care givers: Samsiah, Maria and presently Eti Nurcipta (9 years).

She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, spouses, grandchildren, relatives and friends, in particular the Raub Sanggat.

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

Saturday, February 3rd, 2024

9.00 am – 12.00 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Raub, Pahang

Contact:

Rabinder Singh – 019 261 1606

Avtar Singh – 013 992 9751

Amarjit Kaur – 017- 987 8606

Entry: 24 Jan 2024; Updated: 25 Jan 2024

