Amarjeet Singh (1946 – 2024), Bandar Kinrara, Puchong

AMARJEET SINGH

s/o Late Sardar Mahinder Singh and Late Mata Salinder Kaur

30.11.1946 – 27.1.2024

Bandar Kinrara, Puchong

Wife: Jasbir Kaur a/p Jeswant Singh

Children / Spouses:

Brijesh Singh

Rishwant Singh

Ammanjeet Singh / Dr Inderpreet Kaur

Grandchildren: Manroop Kaur, Asees Kaur

Siblings/ Spouses:

Manjeet Singh/ Dhanjeet Kaur (Singapore)

Tarjeet Singh

Manjeet Kaur/ Col (Retd.) Harpal Singh Ahluwalia (Perth)

PATH DA BHOG

11 February 2024, 5.30pm -7.30pm

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

Ammanjeet Singh 010 296 3342

Jasbir Kaur 017 335 3939

Missed by uncles, aunties, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends

| Entry: 1 Feb Jan 2024 | Source: Family

