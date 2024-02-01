Amarjeet Singh (1946 – 2024), Bandar Kinrara, Puchong

AMARJEET SINGH
s/o Late Sardar Mahinder Singh and Late Mata Salinder Kaur
30.11.1946 – 27.1.2024
Bandar Kinrara, Puchong
Wife: Jasbir Kaur a/p Jeswant Singh
Children / Spouses:
Brijesh Singh
Rishwant Singh
Ammanjeet Singh / Dr Inderpreet Kaur
Grandchildren: Manroop Kaur, Asees Kaur
Siblings/ Spouses:
Manjeet Singh/ Dhanjeet Kaur (Singapore)
Tarjeet Singh
Manjeet Kaur/ Col (Retd.) Harpal Singh Ahluwalia (Perth)
PATH DA BHOG
11 February 2024, 5.30pm -7.30pm
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
Ammanjeet Singh 010 296 3342
Jasbir Kaur 017 335 3939
Missed by uncles, aunties, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends
