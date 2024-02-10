Jai Hind: Epitome of authentic Panjabi delights in Kuala Lumpur

In addition to its charm, Jai Hind has become a pit stop during the Heritage Walks I organise for groups such as SeniorsAloud in the heart of the city. Here, amidst the vibrant cityscape, Jai Hind not only fills the stomachs of the predominantly non-Panjabis participants midway through the walk but consistently earns the enthusiastic thumbs up from all in the group. - POLA SINGH

SeniorsAloud members with Jai Hind restaurant owner Bhoopender Singh. The writer Pola Singh is squatting on the left – Photo: Pola Singh

If you’re an ardent enthusiast or a passionate devotee of authentic Panjabi cuisine and find yourself in Kuala Lumpur, Jai Hind is an absolute must-visit. Having been a dedicated patron of this hidden gem since 1992, my love for this culinary haven has only strengthened over the years.

Nestled discreetly at 15, Jalan Melayu, this unassuming restaurant belies its true prowess, delivering an unparalleled experience that has me coming back for more, time and time again.

What sets Jai Hind apart is not just its modest décor but the explosion of flavours that ensue once you take that first bite. The menu, deeply rooted in Panjabi tradition, boasts an array of tantalising dishes that cater to all taste buds. From the moment I step in, the aromatic promise of spicy, heavenly, and scrumptious delights wafts through the air, setting the tone for a culinary journey like no other.

My association with Jai Hind began when I started working at the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) of the Prime Minister’s Department in 1992, conveniently located at Jalan Dato’ Onn. What started as a weekly lunch ritual soon became a cherished habit, and the 15-minute walk from my office was a small price to pay for the culinary ecstasy that awaited me. Little did I know that more than three decades later, I’d still be singing the praises of Jai Hind.

Amit dishes out piping hot chapattis at Jai Hind Restaurant in Kuala Lumpur – Photo: Pola Singh

Owned by Bhoopender Singh, a warm and pleasant 72-year-old who seamlessly transitioned from a chemical engineer to a restaurateur, Jai Hind has become a staple for both locals and visitors seeking an authentic Punjabi experience. The restaurant’s unassuming appearance might lead one to underestimate the gastronomic journey that lies within. However, it’s the taste that speaks volumes, leaving patrons in a state of culinary bliss that makes every visit unforgettable.

For me, Jai Hind’s show piece is undoubtedly the Panjabi chapatis, naan, curries, and for me – the hot cow’s milk tea. The ‘can-die for’ cow’s milk tea is reason enough for a detour, a testament to the dedication to perfection that Jai Hind embodies. The piping hot paratha, roti, and naan, served straight from the oven and hot plate (tawa), are equally irresistible, earning the approval of even my non-Panjabi friends who accompany me.

The menu extends beyond savoury delights to an array of Panjabi sweets that are as sweet as they are tasty. Ladoo, burfi, palkova, jelebi, and gulab jamun are just a glimpse into the sweet symphony awaiting those with a penchant for desserts. Jai Hind doesn’t merely stop at catering to the sweet tooth; health-conscious patrons are also considered, with a variety of options available.

Satnam Singh managing the sweets at Jai Hind Restaurant in Kuala Lumpur – Photo: Pola Singh

Vegetarians revel in a plethora of choices, with chapatti or naan served with dhal, chickpeas, brinjal sambal, sambar, green-pea curry, and mixed vegetables, to name a few. Meanwhile, meat lovers can indulge in mutton, chicken peratal, paneer, chicken kurma, sardine, tandoori chicken, and the unique Jai Hind chicken curry. The diverse menu ensures that every palate finds its perfect match.

The self-service concept, while a cost-effective approach, does not compromise the quality of service or food. Customers can peruse the tempting offerings displayed on trays, making selections that suit their cravings and preferences. This simplicity, coupled with the authenticity of the cuisine, enhances the overall dining experience.

Bhoopender Singh, the driving force behind Jai Hind, takes pride in the fact that ‘word of mouth communication’ has been the restaurant’s most effective marketing tool. His commitment to using high-quality ingredients and maintaining the authenticity of each dish has created a legion of loyal customers. There’s no need for flashy advertisements or promotions; the food speaks for itself, consistently winning hearts and taste buds.

Jai Hind restaurant owner Bhoopender Singh helps out during peak hours – Photo: Pola Singh

As the years have gone by, Jai Hind has not only stood the test of time but has also expanded from a single shop lot to three, a testament to its unwavering popularity and success. Festive occasions like Vaisakhi and Deepavali witness locals in PJ and KL flocking to Jai Hind for their ‘best takeaway’ Panjabi sweets and delicacies, all freshly made within the premises.

Come May, Jai Hind becomes a highlight at the annual Barsi at the Melaka Gurdwara Sahib. Malaysians from all corners of the country converge to taste the renowned fare that has made Jai Hind a household name. The stall at this religious event in Melaka is a testament to the widespread acclaim and popularity that Jai Hind has garnered.

In addition to its charm, Jai Hind has become a pit stop during the Heritage Walks I organise for groups such as SeniorsAloud in the heart of the city. Here, amidst the vibrant cityscape, Jai Hind not only fills the stomachs of the predominantly non-Panjabis participants midway through the walk but consistently earns the enthusiastic thumbs up from all in the group. It stands as a testament to the restaurant’s universal appeal, transcending cultural boundaries.

If you find yourself craving authentic Panjabi [usually spelt Punjabi] food, Jai Hind is the answer. It’s not just a restaurant; it’s an immersive journey into the heart of Panjabi culinary traditions. From the delectable dishes to the warm ambiance and the passion of Bhoopender Singh, every aspect of Jai Hind resonates with authenticity and quality. One visit to this culinary haven, and you’ll find yourself joining the ranks of repeat customers who swear by the heavenly experience that is Jai Hind. Don’t hesitate – make a beeline to 15, Jalan Melayu, and let your taste buds thank you later.

Dr Pola Singh, who retired as Maritime Institute of Malaysia director-general in 2011, is also the author of ‘Uphill — The Journey of a Sikh-Chinese Kampung Boy’

