Madam Persan Kaur (Preet) (1943 – 2024), Retired Teacher, Ipoh

MADAM PERSAN KAUR (Preet)

Retired Teacher, Ipoh

(1943-2024)

Village: Rattanghar Amritsar

Beloved wife of late Mr. Khajan Singh, daughter of late Mr. Teja Singh and Mdm. Joginder Kaur, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 1st February 2024

Her passing is mourned by her bereft family.

Sons / Daughters-in-law:

Rashpal Singh Esq. / Dr. Permeeta Dhanoa

Ramesh Pal Singh / Loida Bernardo

Sureshpal Singh / Marilyn Thecla Lee

Goddaughters:

Rawinder Kaur (Rawin) (UK)

Param Jet Kaur (Sheila) (KKB)

Grandchildren: Sachleen Kaur Dhaliwal, Zane Bernardo Singh, Aaron Bernardo Singh

Siblings: Kuldip Singh (Gombak), Late Amrit Kaur (Bangkok), Surinder Kaur (Seremban), Dr. Inderjeet Kaur (Ipoh), Kishminder Singh (Ipoh), Satwant Kaur (Nilai), Herjeet Kaur (Shah Alam)

Nephews & Nieces: Dr. Jasveen Kaur and all beloved nephews and nieces

Relatives & Friends:

Guddo Phua (Singapore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and all beloved relatives and friends

Carer Umi and lastly her canine pets

PATH DA BHOG

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

17 February 2024 (Saturday)

10.00am -12.00noon

Rashpal 012 506 7927

Ramesh Pal 011 3661 3769

Sureshpal 019 634 8010

| Entry: 10 Feb 2024 | Source: Family

