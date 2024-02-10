Madam Persan Kaur (Preet) (1943 – 2024), Retired Teacher, Ipoh

MADAM PERSAN KAUR (Preet)
Retired Teacher, Ipoh
(1943-2024)
Village: Rattanghar Amritsar
Beloved wife of late Mr. Khajan Singh, daughter of late Mr. Teja Singh and Mdm. Joginder Kaur, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 1st February 2024
Her passing is mourned by her bereft family.
Sons / Daughters-in-law:
Rashpal Singh Esq. / Dr. Permeeta Dhanoa
Ramesh Pal Singh / Loida Bernardo
Sureshpal Singh / Marilyn Thecla Lee
Goddaughters:
Rawinder Kaur (Rawin) (UK)
Param Jet Kaur (Sheila) (KKB)
Grandchildren: Sachleen Kaur Dhaliwal, Zane Bernardo Singh, Aaron Bernardo Singh
Siblings: Kuldip Singh (Gombak), Late Amrit Kaur (Bangkok), Surinder Kaur (Seremban), Dr. Inderjeet Kaur (Ipoh), Kishminder Singh (Ipoh), Satwant Kaur (Nilai), Herjeet Kaur (Shah Alam)
Nephews & Nieces: Dr. Jasveen Kaur and all beloved nephews and nieces
Relatives & Friends:
Guddo Phua (Singapore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and all beloved relatives and friends
Carer Umi and lastly her canine pets
PATH DA BHOG
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
17 February 2024 (Saturday)
10.00am -12.00noon
Rashpal 012 506 7927
Ramesh Pal 011 3661 3769
Sureshpal 019 634 8010
| Entry: 10 Feb 2024 | Source: Family
