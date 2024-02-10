Two Sikh sister join Miss World NZ. One of them bags the beauty competition

Sisters Isha Kaur (left) and Navjot Kaur in the Miss World NZ Aotearoa 2024. Navjot was crowned the winner – Photo: MWNZ

By Asia Samachar | new Zealand |

A former police officer Navjot Kaur emerged as the winner of the Miss World NZ Aotearoa 2024, paving the way for her to represent New Zealand at the international leg of the beauty contest in India later this month.

Navjot, 27, took part in the competition along with her sister Isha Kaur.

Navjot’s family migrated to New Zealand in the early ’90s before her birth. Eventually raised by a solo mother, she aspires to make a positive impact on society and views the Miss World competition as a platform on which to do so.

“Growing up in a state house in Manurewa, I witnessed many young people struggling and I wanted to change that. That’s why I joined the police,” she told Radio New Zealand.

Navjot, who graduated from Police College in 2019 and left the force two years later, said she has the best of both worlds.

“I can perform traditional poi, the karanga, which I did during my time in the police, and, of course, I can do the Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi folk dance.”

In 2014, the competition dropped the swimsuit parade. Contestants are now expected to demonstrate skills and a commitment to fundraising and charity work.

RELATED STORY:

Manvin Khera crowned Miss Globe 2023 (Asia Samachar, 18 Nov 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here