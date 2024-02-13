Sikhs in Law attends Future Flare at Smethwick gurdwara in February 2024 – Photo: SIL LinkedIn

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Sikhs in Law took part in the Future Flare event organised by Kaur Youth held at Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Smethwick, near Birmingham. It was part of the London-based organisation’s schools outreach programme.

“We spent the afternoon talking to lots of school aged children wanting to pursue a career in Law. Davinder Dhaliwal, Sikhs in Law member and Sikhs in Law women’s forum member shared her journey as a barrister and deputy district judge. It was great to hear from all the inspirational speakers at today’s event. A wonderful day, enjoyed by all,” according to its entry at its LinkedIn.

Among others, Sikhs in Law intends to raise the Sikh profile in the legal sphere. It also aims to promote, encourage, empower and develop the legal profession and judiciary within the UK Sikh community and forge alliances with other similar communities domestically and globally.

