Trailblazer Satwinder Kaur becomes first woman to lead Kent City Council

Satwinder Kaur elected unanimously as Kent City Council president

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Kent City Council has unanimously elected Satwinder Kaur as its president, making her the first woman to hold the position which allows her to play a crucial role in shaping the city’s biennial budget.

The life-long resident and a graduate of Kentridge High School council member will serve for a two-year term effective Feb 6.

Satwinder was first elected into the council in 2017 when she defeated Paul Addis. In 2021, voters reelected her to another four-year council term when she ran unopposed.

In August 2022, Satwinder narrowly lost to Claudia Kauffman, of Kent, in the Democratic primary race for the District 47 Senate seat. Kauffman then defeated Boyce, a Republican, in the November 2022 general election, reported Kent Reporter.

She has an associate, bachelor and a master’s degrees as well as certifications in Six Sigma and Lean Management.

