Rashpal Kaur (Pali) (1937 – 2024), Rtd Teacher From MGS / Canning Garden, Ipoh

RASHPAL KAUR (PALI)

26.8.1937 – 25.7.2024

Rtd Teacher From MGS

(Canning Garden, Ipoh)

Husband: Late Santokh Singh (Rtd Telekom)

Daughter: Kiren Kaur / Jaspal Singh

Son: Jasvinder Singh Sachdev

Grandchildren: Jasveena Kaur, Daveena Kaur & Kamelpal Singh

FUNERAL: 26 July 2024 (Friday)

12pm: Cortege leaves from 41, SS2/43, Petaling Jaya

2pm – 4pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Path da Bhog: To be announced

Jasvinder – 013 2477755

Kiren – 017 3815700

Jaspal – 014 9702066

We celebrate your life today. You may be gone but all that love remains. It warms and comforts and its foundation is as real as ever.

My beautiful mother, today and every single day from now on, your soul is free and happy!

My mother was a dedicated – daughter, sister, wife and mother….

| Entry: 26 July 2024 | Source: Family

