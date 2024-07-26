Rashpal Kaur (Pali) (1937 – 2024), Rtd Teacher From MGS / Canning Garden, Ipoh

RASHPAL KAUR (PALI)
26.8.1937 – 25.7.2024
Rtd Teacher From MGS
(Canning Garden, Ipoh)
Husband: Late Santokh Singh (Rtd Telekom)
Daughter: Kiren Kaur / Jaspal Singh
Son: Jasvinder Singh Sachdev
Grandchildren: Jasveena Kaur, Daveena Kaur & Kamelpal Singh
FUNERAL: 26 July 2024 (Friday)
12pm: Cortege leaves from 41, SS2/43, Petaling Jaya
2pm – 4pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
Path da Bhog: To be announced
Jasvinder – 013 2477755
Kiren – 017 3815700
Jaspal – 014 9702066
We celebrate your life today. You may be gone but all that love remains. It warms and comforts and its foundation is as real as ever.
My beautiful mother, today and every single day from now on, your soul is free and happy!
My mother was a dedicated – daughter, sister, wife and mother….
| Entry: 26 July 2024 | Source: Family
