Javinderjit Singh Bahan Singh (1988 – 2024), Rawang

JAVINDERJIT SINGH A/L BAHAN SINGH

11.11.1988 – 28.7.2024

Father: Late Bahan Singh

Leaving behind:

Mother: Suwaran Kaur

Wife: Narveen Kaur

Brother: Narvinderjit Singh

Friends & Family

FUNERAL: 29 July 2024 (Monday)

8:30am – 12.15pm: Final Respect at 15, Jalan GP 9, Taman Garing Permai, 48000, Rawang, Selangor

1pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium Serendah, Kampung Baharu Serendah, 48200 Serendah.

Navinderjit Singh +6019 356 5204

Sukhchan Singh +6017 311 6064

| Entry: 29 July 2024 | Source: Family

