Javinderjit Singh Bahan Singh (1988 – 2024), Rawang

JAVINDERJIT SINGH A/L BAHAN SINGH
11.11.1988 – 28.7.2024
Father: Late Bahan Singh
Leaving behind:
Mother: Suwaran Kaur
Wife: Narveen Kaur
Brother: Narvinderjit Singh
Friends & Family
FUNERAL: 29 July 2024 (Monday)
8:30am – 12.15pm: Final Respect at 15, Jalan GP 9, Taman Garing Permai, 48000, Rawang, Selangor
1pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium Serendah, Kampung Baharu Serendah, 48200 Serendah.
Navinderjit Singh +6019 356 5204
Sukhchan Singh +6017 311 6064
Entry: 29 July 2024
