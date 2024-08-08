Mohanjit Kaur Labh Singh (1956 – 2024), Ex Setapak

MOHANJIT KAUR D/O LABH SINGH

(Ex Setapak)

7.6.1956 – 7.8.2024

Husband: Late Manjit Singh Chabbra

Children: Baljinder Kaur & Harsharan Kaur

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 18 August 2024, from to 7pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact: Baljinder – 0172866790

“Our beloved mother, in our hearts & thoughts eternally, she will be lovingly remembered for her enchanting smile and her unshakeable positivity, a beacon of light and strength through all trials.”

ਹੁਕਮੇ ਆਵੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਜਾਵੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਰਹੈ ਸਮਾਈ ॥

Everyone comes here at the Lord’s command, leaves in His will and remains merged, too, in the Lord’s will. (SGGS, 940)

