2024 Olympics: India beat Spain 2-1 to win second successive bronze in men’s hockey

Harmanpreet Singh scored his 11th goal to put India ahead in their match against Spain, winning them the bronze at the 2024 Olympics – Photo: Hockey India

By Asia Samachar | France |

India took home a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris when its men’s hockey team defeated Spain 2-1 today (Aug 8).

They took the lead with a goal from Harmanpreet Singh, the 11th goal from the Indian captain.

India had previously won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which was their first Olympic hockey medal since the 1980 Games. The Indian hockey team successfully defended their bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

