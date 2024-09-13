Mata Ajmer Kaur (1934 – 2024), Puchong

MATA AJMER KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR BUSATA SINGH NAGRA

30.7.1934 – 6.9.2024

Village: Khera | Puchong

Children & Spouses

Late Ameer Kaur & Pratap Singh

Late Sardar Balvan Singh & Late Sardarni Baljit Kaur

Arabance Kaur & Late Sardar Jaswant Singh

Late Amarjit Singh

Late Jasmeer Kaur & Late Charanjit Singh

Late Charan Kaur and Late Dayal Singh

Manjit Singh & Guljinder Kaur

Satwant Singh & Parvinder Kaur

Late Baljit Kaur

Late Sarjit Singh

Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab, Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur

22 September 2024 (Sunday). From 9.00am to 12.00noon

Ratan: 012 303 2314

Manpal: 016 202 8064

