Mata Ajmer Kaur (1934 – 2024), Puchong

MATA AJMER KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR BUSATA SINGH NAGRA
30.7.1934 – 6.9.2024
Village: Khera | Puchong
Children & Spouses
Late Ameer Kaur & Pratap Singh
Late Sardar Balvan Singh & Late Sardarni Baljit Kaur
Arabance Kaur & Late Sardar Jaswant Singh
Late Amarjit Singh
Late Jasmeer Kaur & Late Charanjit Singh
Late Charan Kaur and Late Dayal Singh
Manjit Singh & Guljinder Kaur
Satwant Singh & Parvinder Kaur
Late Baljit Kaur
Late Sarjit Singh
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab, Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur
22 September 2024 (Sunday). From 9.00am to 12.00noon
Ratan: 012 303 2314
Manpal: 016 202 8064
