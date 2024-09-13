Sentul gurdwara commemorates Guru Ramdas | Sept 18-18, 2024

Event | Malaysia: Gurdwara Sahib Sentul commemorating the life and times of Guru Ramdas Ji, the fourth Guru of the Sikhs, with a three-day programme from Sept 16-18, 2024 (Monday to Wednesday).

The Kuala Lumpur gurdwara will be holding evening diwans (sessions) on all three days.

The invites parcharaks include Bhai Mehtab Singh (Jalandhar Wale) and Bhai Gurpreet Singh (Shimla Wale).

For more details, click here or here.

