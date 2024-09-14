Bhai Balbir Singh @ Benny (1971 – 2024), Mambau, Seremban

BHAI BALBIR SINGH @ BENNY (MAMBAU)

26.1.1971 – 13.9.24

It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Bhai Balbir Singh s/o Late Bhai Peraim Singh & Mata Bhagwant Kaur @ Panthe (Mambau) passed away on 13th Sept 2024.

Leaving behind wife Phen Pathwinder Kaur, son Manavbir Singh Chakar and daughter Jasleenbir Kaur Chakar.

FUNERAL / SASKAAR

3.30pm, 14 Sept 2024 (Saturday)

Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Cortege leaves residence at 3.00 pm from No 196, Mambau Heights 70300, Mambau, Seremban

(Click here for location)

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS

22 September 2024 (Sun), 10.00am – 12.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, kindly contact the following number:

Rajeshbir Singh Chakar @ 016 680 0026 (Brother)

Savinder Singh @ 010 231 0585 (Nephew)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 14 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here