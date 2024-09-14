First Mithi Yaad: Mata Sarjit Kaur (1942 – 2023), Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya / Formerly Taiping, Perak

FIRST MITHI YAAD BARSI

In Loving Memory

BELOVED LATE MATA SARJIT KAUR d/o LATE SARDAR GURCHARAN SINGH

(11.5.1942 – 10.10.2023)

Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya | Formerly from Taiping, Perak

Husband: Late Sardar Arjan Singh s/o Late Sardar Tara Singh

Children / Spouses

Karenjit Kaur d/o Late Sardar Arjan Singh / Late Karam Singh s/o Late Sardar Moor Singh

Keshmahinder Singh s/o Late Sardar Arjan Singh

Late Prabjit Singh s/o Late Sardar Arjan Singh

Kavita Kaur d/o Late Sardar Arjan Singh

Grandchildren

Jeshvinpal Singh s/o Keshmahinder Singh

Geshvinajit Kaur d/o Keshmahinder Singh

Brothers, Sisters, Brothers In Law. Sisters In Law, Nephews, Nieces and a host of Relatives and Friends

We humbly invite and request your family and you, to join us, for the Path Da Bhog, as follows :-

Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam

Saturday, 28 September 2024

4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from our family. Your kind presence will be greatly appreciated.

For any further enquiries, please contact :-

Keshmahinder Singh s/o Late Sardar Arjan Singh at 012 – 6761090

| Entry: 14 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

