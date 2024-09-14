First Mithi Yaad: Mata Sarjit Kaur (1942 – 2023), Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya / Formerly Taiping, Perak

FIRST MITHI YAAD BARSI
In Loving Memory
BELOVED LATE MATA SARJIT KAUR d/o LATE SARDAR GURCHARAN SINGH
(11.5.1942 – 10.10.2023)
Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya | Formerly from Taiping, Perak
Husband: Late Sardar Arjan Singh s/o Late Sardar Tara Singh
Children / Spouses
Karenjit Kaur d/o Late Sardar Arjan Singh / Late Karam Singh s/o Late Sardar Moor Singh
Keshmahinder Singh s/o Late Sardar Arjan Singh
Late Prabjit Singh s/o Late Sardar Arjan Singh
Kavita Kaur d/o Late Sardar Arjan Singh
Grandchildren
Jeshvinpal Singh s/o Keshmahinder Singh
Geshvinajit Kaur d/o Keshmahinder Singh
Brothers, Sisters, Brothers In Law. Sisters In Law, Nephews, Nieces and a host of Relatives and Friends
We humbly invite and request your family and you, to join us, for the Path Da Bhog, as follows :-
Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam
Saturday, 28 September 2024
4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.
Please treat this as a personal invitation from our family. Your kind presence will be greatly appreciated.
For any further enquiries, please contact :-
Keshmahinder Singh s/o Late Sardar Arjan Singh at 012 – 6761090
| Entry: 14 Sept 2024 | Source: Family
