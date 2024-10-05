Master Kuldeep Singh @ Cikgu JB (1977 – 2024), Johor Bahru

MASTER KULDIP SINGH DHANOA S/O M. KESARR SINGH DHANOA (CIKGU JB)

12.1.1977 – 4.10.2024

Sadden to inform the passing of Master Kuldeep Singh s/o M. Kesarr Singh Dhanoa on 4 Oct 2024

For those paying final respect, can visit the family residence at No. 10E, Jalan Kuel, Wadihana, Johor Bahru

FUNERAL: 6 Oct2024 (Sunday)

1:00 pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence.

2:45pm: Cortege leaves for Cremation Ground

3:30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium Jalan Kebun Teh, Johor Bahru

3:40pm: Kirtan Sohila

4:30pm: Alahnia path at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru.

Langgar will be served at Gurdwara Sahib.

PATH DA BHOG: 13 Oct 2024 (Sunday)

9am to 12 at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

014 915 3024 (Gurmukh) | 012 326 9848 (Kirat)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 5 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here