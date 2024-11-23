Jasbeer Singh (Hero) (1960 – 2024), Kuala Pilah

JASBEER SINGH (HERO)
S/O LATE SULAKHAN SINGH & LATE SARJIT KAUR
3.11.1960 – 22.11.2024
Kuala Pilah | Village: (Marhana)
Passed away peacefully on 22nd November 2024, leaving behind:
Spouse: Paramjit Kaur d/o Jarnail Singh
Children / Spouse:
Manpreet Kaur / Ravinder Singh
Harpreet Kaur / Gulshan Tave Singh (Fiancé)
SAASKAR / CREMATION
25 Nov 2024 (Monday)
9.30am: Cortege leaves residence at No. 360/3, Taman Fatimah, 72000, Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan
11am: Cremation at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban
PATH DA BHOG
8th December 2024 (Sunday)
Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah
6am to 7am: Asa Di Vaar
9am to 12pm: Kirtan, Ardaas and Path da Bhog
For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, kindly contact the following numbers:
Ravinder Singh 012 630 0538 (Son in law)
Manpreet Kaur 012 200 5741 (Daughter)
Harpreet Kaur 014 310 4827 (Daughter)
