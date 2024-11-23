Jasbeer Singh (Hero) (1960 – 2024), Kuala Pilah

JASBEER SINGH (HERO)

S/O LATE SULAKHAN SINGH & LATE SARJIT KAUR

3.11.1960 – 22.11.2024

Kuala Pilah | Village: (Marhana)

Passed away peacefully on 22nd November 2024, leaving behind:

Spouse: Paramjit Kaur d/o Jarnail Singh

Children / Spouse:

Manpreet Kaur / Ravinder Singh

Harpreet Kaur / Gulshan Tave Singh (Fiancé)

SAASKAR / CREMATION

25 Nov 2024 (Monday)

9.30am: Cortege leaves residence at No. 360/3, Taman Fatimah, 72000, Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan

11am: Cremation at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

PATH DA BHOG

8th December 2024 (Sunday)

Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah

6am to 7am: Asa Di Vaar

9am to 12pm: Kirtan, Ardaas and Path da Bhog

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, kindly contact the following numbers:

Ravinder Singh 012 630 0538 (Son in law)

Manpreet Kaur 012 200 5741 (Daughter)

Harpreet Kaur 014 310 4827 (Daughter)

| Entry: 23 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

