Sikh Welfare mulling midway house, seeking govt annual grant

DPM Fadillah Yusof (5th from right) flanked by Daljit Singh (4th from right) and other Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia (SWSM) office bearers at a Diwali event on Nov 15, 2024 – Photo: Asia Samachar

Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia (SWSM) intends to ramp up its outreach programme in assisting needy families, including the possibility of setting up a midway house.

“We assist the less fortunate members of the community, those who face daily struggles just to make ends meet and bring up their family members,” SWSM president Daljit Singh said at a Diwali gathering in Kuala Lumpur last week (Nov 15). The chief guest at the event was Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof.

Todate, he said SWSM has helped over 2,000 Sikh families, with the average cost of supporting being RM400 per month per family. Over the 45 years, it has contributed over RM6 million to those who needed help.

Brig-Gen Jagjit Singh (left) with DPM Fadillah Yusof – Photo: Asia Samachar

Daljit said the society was seeking an annual grant from the government as its efforts were having a direct impact on the lives of needy families and aligned with the government’s objectives.

The former Malaysian senator said the society was mulling setting up a mid-way house for families seeking shelter and safe space when in trouble.

“We intend to ramp up our contributions. We are raising the funds needed,” a SWSM office bearer told Asia Samachar.

Among those who attended the event were Brigadier General Jagjit Singh, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Ravindar Singh and Koperasi Pekerja CIMB Berhad (KOPCIMB) director Achhinda Singh Rakhra.

