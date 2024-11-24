Malaysia air force chief General Asghar Khan visits ancestral village in Pakistan

The 58-year-old general, who took over the RMAF command in 2022, traces back his origins to the village Beer in District Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

RMAF chief General Mohd Asghar Khan

By Asia Samachar | Pakistan |

Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief General Mohd Asghar Khan made an personal visit to his ancestral village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after an official visit to Pakistan.

The 58-year-old general, who took over the RMAF command in 2022, traces back his origins to the village Beer in District Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His grandfather Malik Qalandar Khan went to Malaysia before the establishment of Pakistan, where Muhammad Asghar Khan’s father Gohar Aman and uncle Malik Muhammad Yaqub were born. Mohd Asghar’s father Gohar Aman retired as an officer in the Malaysian police, according to a local newspaper.

General Asghar’s trip to Pakistan coincided with his participation in the IDEAS 2024 Defense Exhibition in Karachi. On his personal request, the Government of Pakistan made special arrangements for his visit to Beer, according Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The report added that the general’s arrival in his ancestral village was conducted with full official protocol.

He traveled by helicopter, with the Pakistan Army and local police ensuring heightened security measures. The arrangements were made to ensure the smooth execution of the visit, reflecting the high regard in which the General is held.

During his visit, he offered prayers at the graves of his ancestors, including his grandfather, grandmother and uncle Malik. He also visited family homes and met with relatives who still reside in the area.

The visit held deep sentimental value for the general as he sought to reconnect with his roots and honour his family’s legacy, APP reported.

General Asghar’s wife, whose native area is also Haripur, also joined him for the visit.

