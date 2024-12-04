Scottish artist Jasleen Kaur wins Turner Prize 2024

The 38-year-old artist, who grew up in Glasglow, presented a vintage Ford Escort, worship bells and Irn-Bru to take home the £25,000 prize at the event that marked its 40th anniversary.

Jasleen Kaur wins the Turner Prize 2024 at Tate Britain, London. Photo: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Jasleen Kaur took home the Turner Prize 2024 with a presentation celebrating the Scottish Sikh community.

The 38-year-old artist, who grew up in Glasglow, presented a vintage Ford Escort, worship bells and Irn-Bru to take home the £25,000 prize at the event that marked its 40th anniversary.

Jasleen recent practice reflects upon everyday objects, animating them through sound and music to summon community and cultural inheritance, accordiong to a statement released by the organiser.

The jury noted the considered way in which Jasleen weaves together the personal, political and spiritual in her exhibition Alter Altar, choreographing a visual and aural experience that suggests both solidarity and joy. They praised her ability to gather different voices through unexpected and playful combinations of material, from Irn-Bru to family photographs and a vintage Ford Escort, locating moments of resilience and possibility, it added.

She told the BBC: “I have had so many messages today from people from the local Sikh community and from folk that I grew up with…Something like this that is so visible means a lot to a lot of different people…It means something to different groups and I’m up of representing all of them.”

Jasleen Kaur is announced as the winner of the Turner Prize 2024 at Tate Britain, London, on Dec 3, 2024. – Photo: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

