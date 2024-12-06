SWAN marriage course for Sikh couples – Feb 11, 2025

11 Feb 2025 (Tuesday) | 9am-5pm

This course is suited for couples who got married recently, are getting married soon, or are planning to get married in due course. Organised by the Malaysia-based Sikh Women’s Awareness Network (SWAN), they endevour to rope in excellent facilitators for the various modules. The event, running from 9am to 5pm, is held on a public holiday.

For more details, click here.

