DSP (Retd.) Shingara Singh Hazara Singh (1930 – 2024), Bangsar

In Loving Memory of

DSP (Retd.) Shingara Singh Hazara Singh

(27.6.1930 – 8.12.2024)

Bangsar

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of DSP (Retd) Shingara Singh Hazara Singh, who left for his heavenly abode on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 7:16 AM.

A man of honor, courage, and service, DSP (Retd.( Shingara Singh dedicated his life to upholding justice and helping others. His unwavering commitment to duty and his deep love for his family and community will forever be cherished.

He leaves behind a legacy of integrity and kindness that will continue to inspire all who knew him. His absence creates an irreplaceable void in our lives, but his memories will remain eternal.

FINAL RITES

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)

9 Dec 2024 (Monday)

Last Respects: 2pm-3.30pm

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

15.12.2024 (Sunday), From 5pm to 7pm

“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day.”

Late wife: Pritam Kaur AP Kehar Singh

Children & Spouse:

Late Ir. Parminder Singh

Surinder Singh & Harcharan Jit Kaur

Gurdish Kaur & Kuldip Singh

Grandchildren:

Rishwyn Singh Dr. Ravinraj Singh

Tashreen Kaur Savinraj Singh

Ashlyn Kaur

For further details or condolences, please contact [012-5382759] Surinder, [012-9101652] Tashreen, [016-2884050] Kuldip

| Entry: 8 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

