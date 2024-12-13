Sardar Najar Singh Bal (1937 – 2024), Muar

Sardar Najar Singh Bal
15.3.1937 – 11.12.2024
FINAL RITES: 14 Dec 2024 (Saturday)
2pm: Cortege leaves from residence 24, Jalan Omri, 84000 Muar Johor
3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Batu 8, Jalan Bakri, Muar, Johor
Followed by Alaahnia Paath and Arambh of Sri Sahej Paath at Gurdwara Sahib Muar Path
PATH DA BHOG:
12pm, 21 DEC 2024 (Saturday)
Gurdwara Sahib Muar, Johor
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 13 Dec 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here