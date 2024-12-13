Sardar Najar Singh Bal (1937 – 2024), Muar

Sardar Najar Singh Bal

15.3.1937 – 11.12.2024

FINAL RITES: 14 Dec 2024 (Saturday)

2pm: Cortege leaves from residence 24, Jalan Omri, 84000 Muar Johor

3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Batu 8, Jalan Bakri, Muar, Johor

Followed by Alaahnia Paath and Arambh of Sri Sahej Paath at Gurdwara Sahib Muar Path

PATH DA BHOG:

12pm, 21 DEC 2024 (Saturday)

Gurdwara Sahib Muar, Johor

