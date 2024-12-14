December reminds the Sikhs of Sarbans Daan of Guru Gobind Singh

Let us reflect on the meaning of sarbans daan. It means the end of the family line -- no progeny or descendants. This was a willing sacrifice by Guru Gobind Singh while he offered a prayer of gratitude before the Timeless Being.

By Gurmukh Singh | Opinion |

As the global Sikh community takes part in seasonal festivities , they are also reminded of the epic events of December 1705.

A Facebook message from Dya Singh of Australia, provides a good summary: The month of December reminds the Sikhs of the siege of Anandpur Fort. It reminds them of the starving and dwindling number of Sikhs with Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the leaving of Anandpur following false promises by the Mughals and the Hill Rajas, the treacherous attack at Sirsa River and the separation of the family of Guru Ji, the betrayal of Mata Gujri by Gangu, the Kashmiri Brahmin, the torture and martyrdom of Shotay Sahibzaday, martyrdom of Mata Gujri the epic battle of Chamkaur the martyrdoms in battle of the Vadday Sahibzaday and the Sikhs. So, please remember this entire passage of our lofty history.

Next generations should continue to research and discover own great heritage, the treasure left behind by their ancestors (Peo daaday da khajaana), as they integrate with and contribute to the plural societies they live in.

Each month of the year in history records numerous Sikh martyrdoms over the last 500 years. Guru Arjan Dev started the Sikhi shaheedi tradition and will always be remembered as Shaheedan de Sirtaaj (Leader of Martyrs). He gave His life for the cause of the Panth of Guru Nanak. Guru Tegh Bahadur gave his life for the right of all to follow own chosen path. His martyrdom has no other parallel in the Abrahamic martyrdom traditions, while the concept of martyrdom is alien to the ancient Indic tradition.

During the closing chapters of the Guru history, sacrifices of living-martyr, Guru Gobind Singh, and the Four Sahibzaady, shocked and roused ordinary people to topple successive oppressive empires. The blood-stained history of the month of December is particularly moving. The month is especially remembered for the martyrdom of the four Sahibzaday. That requires reflection in the context of sarbans-daan by Guru Gobind Singh, regarded as a unique example of a living-martyr. He taught, how the mar-jeevra Khalsa should live a fully participative life but without attachment and not hesitate to make the ultimate sacrifice for the righteous cause.

Let us reflect on the meaning of sarbans daan. It means the end of the family line — no progeny or descendants. This was a willing sacrifice by Guru Gobind Singh while he offered a prayer of gratitude before the Timeless Being. Why? Because he believed that the mission with which he came to the world was nearing completion. His father, Guru Tegh Bahadur gave his life for religious freedom. His four sons gave their lives so that thousands of Khalsa children of the Guru would live to resist oppression and prosper (Jeevat kayee hazaar).

Next generation Sikhs have done well in many fields. It is most refreshing to see Sikhs like Ajaypal Singh Banga, newly appointed President of the World Bank, who have kept their proud Sikh identity while reaching for the stars.

It is for them to also contribute to their rich Sikh heritage. Because, the life of every Sikh man and woman, no-matter how high an achiever regarding worldly position, is but a very small time-window in the continuity and prosperity of the family of Guru Nanak-Guru Gobind Singh. To be identified and counted as a Sikh is not separatism but an essential part of the process of self-orientation in the wider plural society as a responsible citizen.

Gurmukh Singh OBE, a retired UK senior civil servant, chairs the Advisory Board of The Sikh Missionary Society UK. Email: sewauk2005@yahoo.co.uk. Click here for more details on the author. The article first appeared at Panjab Times, UK

* This is the opinion of the writer, organisation or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

