Sardar Dalvinder Singh @ Rocky (1988 – 2025), Bidor

SARDAR DALVINDER SINGH @ ROCKY S/O LATE SARDAR SABAN SINGH
21.7.1988 – 2.1.2025
Mother: Pajan Kaur @ Pajo from Raub, Pahang
Currently living in Bidor
Brothers / Spouse:
Harvinder Singh
Jaswant Singh / Dilraj Kaur
Niece and Nephew:
Karamjot Kaur
Eshaanraj Singh
LAST RITES
4 Jan 2025 (Monday)
12.30pm: Cortège leaves from residence at SS11,Sikh Settlement, 35500, Bidor, Perak
1pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Indian/Sikh Cemetery Bidor
Path da Bhog: TBA
Contact:
Jaswant 014 606 3607
Harvinder 019 438 8744
Sureshpal 012 236 5940
Danny 014 6642 221
You will be dearly missed by your family, relatives and friends. We love you so much. You will forever remain in our hearts.
Entry: 3 Jan 2025
