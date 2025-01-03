Sardar Dalvinder Singh @ Rocky (1988 – 2025), Bidor

SARDAR DALVINDER SINGH @ ROCKY S/O LATE SARDAR SABAN SINGH

21.7.1988 – 2.1.2025

Mother: Pajan Kaur @ Pajo from Raub, Pahang

Currently living in Bidor

Brothers / Spouse:

Harvinder Singh

Jaswant Singh / Dilraj Kaur

Niece and Nephew:

Karamjot Kaur

Eshaanraj Singh

LAST RITES

4 Jan 2025 (Monday)

12.30pm: Cortège leaves from residence at SS11,Sikh Settlement, 35500, Bidor, Perak

1pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Indian/Sikh Cemetery Bidor

Path da Bhog: TBA

Contact:

Jaswant 014 606 3607

Harvinder 019 438 8744

Sureshpal 012 236 5940

Danny 014 6642 221

You will be dearly missed by your family, relatives and friends. We love you so much. You will forever remain in our hearts.

