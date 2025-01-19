FBI country rep visits MACC

MACC chief Azmi Baki (centre) flanked by FBI legal attache Jagdeep Khangura (right) and incoming legal attaché Varinder Singh – Photo: MACC

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) representative in Malaysia paid a courtesy call on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief earlier this week, cementing the strong working relationship between the two sides.

Jagdeep Khangura, the US legal attaché at the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, led his delegation to the Jan 14 meeting which included the FBI Assistant Legal Attaché Cody Kirk and incoming FBI Legal Attaché Varinder Singh.

They met MACCA chief commissioner Azam Baki and its deputy director for special operations Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin.

The hour-long meeting focused on intelligence sharing and investigations into high-profile cases involving both Malaysia and the US, according to a statement released by the MACC.

“The strong partnership between the MACC and the FBI is evident through the successful recovery of assets, especially those related to cases involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds,” Azam said.

A legat is an FBI agent who heads an international office, also known as a legal attaché. The legat is the FBI Director’s representative in the country they serve.

