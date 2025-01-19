Gurcharan Singh Bal (1973 – 2025), Sentul, KL

GURCHARAN SINGH BAL S/O LATE SAWARN SINGH BAL

(15.3.1973 – 19.1.2025)

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, husband, brother in law, uncle – Gurcharan Singh Bal s/o Late Sawarn Singh Bal on 19 Jan 2025.

Village: Batala / District: Amritsar

Lovingly remembered and forever cherished by

Wife: Kamaljit Kaur d/o Late Ram Singh

Mother: Nirmal Kaur d/o Tara Singh (Sentul)

Mother-in-law: Swaran Kaur w/o Late Ram Singh (Bentong,Pahang)

Brothers / Spouses:

Baghwan Singh

Prithpal Singh / Kushinder Kaur

Simeran Singh / Sheetal Kaur

Teeraj Singh / Rasvin Kaur

In-laws:

Dato Jasvir Singh (JC) / Datin Kelvinderjeet Kaur – Bentong, Pahang

Dalbinder Kaur / Dharam Singh (Tharmay) – Kulim, Kedah

Nephews / Nieces: Esleen, Ulycia, Jasdev, Pamisha, Jaskeerat, Rajveer, Samar, Manvir, Samara, Heer

Programme as follows:

VISITATION

19 Jan (Sunday)

4pm onwards visitation at residence No. 278, Kampung Ketari, 28700 Bentong, Pahang

LAST RITES

20 Jan (Monday)

10.30am: Cortege leaves for Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

1pm onwards: Last respects

2.30pm: Saskaar (cremation)

For more details, please contact :

Baghwan : 016-2071970

Prithpal : 012-9327071

Dato JC : 012-2915111

Tharmay : 012-4114282

❤️ A very humble man who lead a simple life. His wicked humour, generosity, straight forwardness will always be fondly remembered. He’s been a determined fighter whom never gave up till his very last moments surrounded by loved ones ❤️

| Entry: 19 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

