Sardarni Gurdev Kaur (1947 – 2025), Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong

SARDARNI GURDEV KAUR

4.8.1947 – 18.1.2025

Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong

Peka Pind: Chugawan, Moga

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife of Sardar Balwant Singh, from Puchong. She was a kind and compassionate soul, and her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Details of the memorial service and final rites are as per below. We appreciate your love, support, and prayers during this difficult time.

LAST RITES

19 January 2025

1:30pm – 3:00pm

Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Manjit Kaur – 016 274 1875 (Daughter)

Jasmeet Singh – 010 277 2375 (Grandson)

Entry: 19 Jan 2025

