Rajinder Singh Bhag Singh (1940 – 2025), Guru Kalgidhar Ipoh

Rajinder Singh s/o Bhag Singh
(Guru Kalgidhar Ipoh)
23.7.1940 – 4.2.2025
Wife: Late Diljit Kaur d/o Ajit Singh
Children / Spouses:
Opi Dhaliwal / Nina Dhaliwal
Sharon Dhaliwal
Roopy Dhaliwal / Pramaraj Jayaraj
Grandchildren: Aaron Dhaliwal, Kellen Dhaliwal, Shania Dhaliwal, Dheeya Kareena, Rohan Raj
FUNERAL
5 February 2025 (Wednesday)
12.30pm: Cortège leaves residence at 4, Jalan Sentosa, Fair Park, 31400 Ipoh
1pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Bercham Crematorium (Kek Look Seah Crematorium), Ipoh
Contact:
Opi 019 – 308 3382
| Entry: 4 Feb 2025 | Source: Family
