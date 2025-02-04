Rajinder Singh Bhag Singh (1940 – 2025), Guru Kalgidhar Ipoh

Rajinder Singh s/o Bhag Singh

(Guru Kalgidhar Ipoh)

23.7.1940 – 4.2.2025

Wife: Late Diljit Kaur d/o Ajit Singh

Children / Spouses:

Opi Dhaliwal / Nina Dhaliwal

Sharon Dhaliwal

Roopy Dhaliwal / Pramaraj Jayaraj

Grandchildren: Aaron Dhaliwal, Kellen Dhaliwal, Shania Dhaliwal, Dheeya Kareena, Rohan Raj

FUNERAL

5 February 2025 (Wednesday)

12.30pm: Cortège leaves residence at 4, Jalan Sentosa, Fair Park, 31400 Ipoh

1pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Bercham Crematorium (Kek Look Seah Crematorium), Ipoh

Contact:

Opi 019 – 308 3382

| Entry: 4 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

