It is predicted that All will, amongst other things, revolutionise the nature of work and human activity, much like the Industrial Revolution transformed manual labour. While compelling, history warns us that predicting the future of technology is fraught with uncertainty.

AI impact on thinking and doing

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

For most of human history, change has been slow, unfolding over thousands of years. However, from the late 18th to the 19th century, the Industrial Revolution ushered in a period of rapid technological advancement that reshaped social and political life forever. Now, with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the speed and scale of change are set to surpass all previous revolutions, bringing impacts that once seemed like the realm of science fiction.

All the predictions are that AI will, amongst other things, revolutionise the nature of work and human activity, much like the Industrial Revolution transformed manual labour. According to Professor Geoffrey Hinton, one of the pioneers of modern AI, emerging AI tools and artificial general intelligence (AGI) will make routine, low-level cognitive tasks obsolete. He draws a parallel between AI’s impact on intellectual labour and the way machines once removed physical limitations for human workers in industries like construction, transportation, and warfare. If machines can perform physical labour more efficiently than humans, it follows that AI will eventually surpass human capabilities in repetitive intellectual tasks such as writing letters, filling out forms, or organising basic information.

Prof Hinton’s insights carry significant weight due to his foundational contributions to the development of AI. Often referred to as the “Godfather of Deep Learning,” he was instrumental in developing neural networks—AI systems modelled on the way the human brain processes information. His pioneering research into backpropagation, a key algorithm that allows neural networks to learn from data, has been central to the recent explosion of AI capabilities. As a former professor at the University of Toronto and a key researcher at Google, Hinton has shaped AI’s current trajectory, particularly in areas such as deep learning and natural language processing. In 2012, his team’s breakthroughs in image recognition sparked the AI boom that led to today’s powerful models, including ChatGPT and other generative AI systems.

This shift raises an important question: what is the distinction between routine and non-routine tasks? Routine tasks, whether physical or cognitive, follow a predictable pattern and can be easily automated. In contrast, non-routine tasks require creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and adaptability, qualities that, for now, remain uniquely human. However, just as the Industrial Revolution did not completely eliminate the need for manual labour, AI’s rise may not entirely remove human involvement in low-level cognitive work. For instance, caring professions that involve both physical and emotional labour, such as nursing, elderly care, and childcare, may remain difficult for AI to fully replicate. That being said, rapid advancements in robotics and machine learning could eventually make human-like robots capable of providing personalised physical and emotional care.

While Prof Hinton’s argument is compelling, history warns us that predicting the future of technology is fraught with uncertainty. Take, for example, the automobile. The invention of cars was hailed as a means of liberation, freeing people from the constraints of walking or using horses for transportation. Yet, in modern times, cars have also contributed to traffic congestion, urban sprawl, and environmental degradation. Similarly, digital communication was expected to simplify human interaction, eliminating delays caused by postal services and slow landline telephony. However, the rise of smartphones, wireless connectivity, and social media has arguably led to an over-saturation of information, increased distractions, and even heightened levels of stress and anxiety.

To better understand this technological crossroads, we might look back to the ancient Greek philosophers, particularly Socrates and Plato, and their discussion in Phaedrus. In this dialogue, Socrates debates the advantages and disadvantages of writing as a technology. While writing allows knowledge to be recorded and transmitted across generations, Socrates warns that it might weaken human memory and reduce the need for deep thinking. In many ways, we find ourselves in a similar debate today. AI promises efficiency and convenience, but it also raises concerns about dependence, the loss of human agency, and the redefinition of what it means to work and think.

Ultimately, AI’s impact on human work will depend on how society chooses to integrate it. If history is any guide, technology will not simply replace human labour but rather transform it, thereby eliminating some roles, modifying others, and creating entirely new ones. Whether this results in human liberation or greater dependency on machines remains an open question.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

