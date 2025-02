First Mithi Yaad: Daljit Singh Bajwa (1946 – 2024), Singapore / Kuala Lumpur

Daljit Singh Bajwa

10.1.1946 – 29.3.2024

Singapore / Kuala Lumpur

Greatly missed & remembered by his

Wife: Gurdeep Kaur Gill (Deepa)

Children:

Navvarrina Kaur Bajwa

Balwindarr Kaur Bajwa

Navapareet Kaur Bajwa

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

We graciously invite you and your family to join us for Kirtan Darbar followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, KL

8th March 2025 (Saturday)

3pm – 5pm

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 6 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here