Dusbir Kaur Virk (1956 – 2025), Setapak Garden

DUSBIR KAUR VIRK

(18.2.1956 – 6.2.2025)

Setapak Garden | Village: Vadda Heer Dhaliwal

“You were our Home Mummy”

Husband: Daljit Singh Dhaliwal

Children / Spouse:

Suvinder Singh / Ladawan Laengthokam

Dr. Taranjeet Singh / Jaspreet Kaur

Jagvinder Singh / Revinpreet Kaur

Jaspreet Kaur / Nirmal Singh

Grandchildren:

Aneesha Kaur

Gioveena Kaur

Kaeesha Kaur

Gurleen Kaur

Maneesha Kaur

Ranveer Singh

Giokirpa Kaur

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

7 February 2025 (Friday)

4pm

Venue: Shamsham Bhoomi Loke Yew, KL

PATH DA BHOG

15th February 2025 (Saturday)

Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol

Programme:

6:30am to 8am – Asa ki vaar

9:30 am to 11.30am – Kirtan

11.30 am – Sehaj path da bhog

Contact:

Suvinder Singh – 0111 508 8296

Taranjeet Singh – 012 931 8860

Jagvinder Singh – 017 697 1581

| Entry: 7 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

