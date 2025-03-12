Singapore Sikhs turn up at National Library

SIWEC seniors and volunteers on a visit to Singapore National Library at Bugis – Photo: SIWEC Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

“Libraries are a place for people to belong.”

Indeed! Some 40 of seniors and volunteer leaders from the Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC) recently visited the National Library at Bugis for an insightful and informative tour.

They experienced a day filled with exploration, storytelling and meaningful connections. They were also enriched by the exhibitions like the Singapore Alcove and Bali Experience put up there.

The tour ended on a heartfelt note with a beautiful sharing and recitation of a 1950s Punjabi poetry by one of our volunteer leader. And, as always, they wrapped up the day with a delicious meal at the Central Sikh Temple.

