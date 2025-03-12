Struggle for Authority: The Fight for the Akaal Takht

The latest development in this ongoing saga is the appointment of a new Jathedar, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, by the SGPC on 7 March 2025. Given the backlash over the removal of previous Jathedars, many influential Sikh leaders, both in Punjab and abroad, are under immense pressure to boycott the event.

Removed (L-R): Giani Raghbir Singh, Giani Sultan Singh and Giani Harpreet Singh. Appointed: Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

Like many others, I find the ongoing turmoil surrounding the Akal Takht deeply unsettling. In recent weeks and months, we have witnessed an unprecedented crisis within Sikh religious and political institutions, exposing long-standing fractures and alliances of convenience that have now turned into open hostilities.

At the heart of the controversy is the dramatic downfall of Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The crisis began with what can only be described as a “kangaroo court” held at the Akal Takht, where the Jathedars declared Badal guilty of serious transgressions against Panthic interests. His punishment was severe and deeply humiliating: monetary donations, seva (service) such as cleaning toilets in gurdwaras, and mandatory listening to Gurbani.

However, the most symbolic aspects of his punishment were the requirement to sit in the sangat with a placard around his neck declaring his guilt, the revocation of the “Fakhr-e-Quam” title bestowed upon his late father, Parkash Singh Badal, and, most significantly, the effective dismantling of the Akali Dal itself.

Unsurprisingly, Sukhbir Singh Badal retaliated swiftly, orchestrating the removal of Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Damdama Sahib in February. Last week, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) removed Giani Raghbir Singh as the Jathedar of the Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh jathedar Giani Sultan Singh. These moves have sent shockwaves throughout the global Sikh community, further exacerbating divisions within the Panth.

The Akal Takht: The Apex Sikh Institution

To fully grasp the significance of these events, one must understand the history and role of the Akal Takht. Established in 1606 by Guru Hargobind Ji, the sixth Sikh Guru, the Akal Takht (meaning “Throne of the Timeless One”) was founded as the highest seat of Sikh authority. Unlike other religious institutions of its time, the Akal Takht was envisioned as both a spiritual and political centre, serving as a place where Sikh governance, justice, and military strategy were deliberated.

The Akal Takht has historically played a critical role in shaping Sikh resistance against oppression. From issuing hukamnamas (edict-like pronouncements) on matters of Sikh doctrine and practice to guiding the community through political upheavals, it has been the cornerstone of Panthic unity. Over the centuries, it has withstood numerous challenges, from Mughal and Afghan invasions to colonial-era British interventions, always symbolising the independent and sovereign spirit of the Sikh nation.

However, in modern times, its autonomy has increasingly been undermined by political interference, particularly from the Shiromani Akali Dal and the SGPC. While both institutions were originally formed to safeguard Sikh interests, they have, over time, become entangled in political corruption, factionalism, and nepotism. The recent turmoil surrounding the removal and appointment of Jathedars is yet another example of how these institutions are being manipulated for political gain, rather than serving their intended role as impartial custodians of Sikh values and governance.

A Crisis of Leadership

The latest development in this ongoing saga is the appointment of a new Jathedar, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, by the SGPC on 7 March 2025. His formal inauguration ceremony is set for 10 March, a ritual that traditionally involves the heads of various Sikh jathebandis, sampardas, and Nihang dals tying a turban around the new Jathedar’s head. However, given the backlash over the removal of the previous Jathedars, many influential Sikh leaders, both in Punjab and abroad, are under immense pressure to boycott the event. Baba Balbir Singh of the Buddha Dal has even gone as far as calling for the ceremony to be halted altogether.

This internal schism reveals deeper issues at play. The delayed and often muted responses of many influential Sikh dera leaders to the controversies surrounding Sukhbir Singh Badal and the Akali Dal speak volumes about their allegiances. The reality is that, for years, these dera heads and political figures were intertwined, serving each other’s interests, delivering votes in exchange for political protection and material benefits. Now, that alliance is crumbling, and both sides find themselves vulnerable.

The Hypocrisy of the SGPC and Akali Dal

The hypocrisy of certain SGPC and Akali Dal leaders is on full display. Figures like Bikramjit Singh Majithia, who once staunchly defended Sukhbir Singh Badal, have now abandoned him, sensing the shifting political winds. The same Jathedars who now claim to have been wronged were, until recently, staunch supporters of the Badals, until it no longer suited their interests.

Given the corruption that pervades many institutions in India, it is not surprising that the Akali Dal and influential deras have operated in a mutually beneficial arrangement for decades. However, now that their agreement has collapsed, both sides are scrambling for survival. Sukhbir Singh Badal faces a steep decline as his power base erodes, while the dera leaders, who once enjoyed protection, may now find themselves targeted, not just by the Akali Dal but also by the broader Sikh community demanding accountability.

What Lies Ahead?

As this power struggle unfolds, it is likely that a series of scandals will emerge, exposing both political and moral corruption within these religious and political institutions. Sukhbir Singh Badal’s downfall seems inevitable, but he is unlikely to go down alone, he will likely bring down several prominent dera leaders with him. Among them, Harnam Singh Dhumma, head of the Damdami Taksal, is expected to be one of the most significant casualties.

While the spectacle of this internecine conflict may be unedifying, there is a potential silver lining. With old power structures crumbling, there is an opportunity to cleanse Sikh institutions of entrenched corruption and hypocrisy. If the Sikh Panth can seize this moment to redefine its leadership and governance, it may finally be able to focus on safeguarding Sikh interests, not just in Punjab, but across the global diaspora.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

