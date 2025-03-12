First Mithi Yaad: Sardarni Jit Kaur Gill (1941 – 2024) Taiping

In Ever Loving Memory
Mithi Yaad — 1st Barsi
SARDARNI JIT KAUR GILL
(Retired Nursing Sister Hospital Taiping)
1941 – 2024
Parents: Late Sardar Kishen Singh Gill & Late Mata Harnam Kaur
Wife of Dr. Gurbachan Singh Taiping
Siblings:
Son: Dr. Kavinderjit Singh Nanda (Australia)
Spouse: Dr. Vichitra Sugumaran (Australia)
Grandchildren:
Sachin Singh Nanda (Australia)
Arun Singh Nanda (Australia)
Daughter: Harinderjit Kaur Nanda
And a host of relatives and friends
SEHEJ PAATH DA BHOG
6th April 2025
10.00 AM – 12.00 PM
GURDWARA SAHIB TAIPING
Guru ka langar will be served
Dearly missed, forever loved, and fondly remembered. Thank you for your love, guidance, support, and unwavering affection.
For further information, please contact:
Dr. Gurbachan Singh Nanda – 012 421 7325
Harinderjit Kaur Nanda – 012 200 0732
YOUR PRESENCE WILL BE VERY MUCH APPRECIATED
Please treat this as a personal invitation
