First Mithi Yaad: Sardarni Jit Kaur Gill (1941 – 2024) Taiping

In Ever Loving Memory

Mithi Yaad — 1st Barsi

SARDARNI JIT KAUR GILL

(Retired Nursing Sister Hospital Taiping)

1941 – 2024

Parents: Late Sardar Kishen Singh Gill & Late Mata Harnam Kaur

Wife of Dr. Gurbachan Singh Taiping

Siblings:

Son: Dr. Kavinderjit Singh Nanda (Australia)

Spouse: Dr. Vichitra Sugumaran (Australia)

Grandchildren:

Sachin Singh Nanda (Australia)

Arun Singh Nanda (Australia)

Daughter: Harinderjit Kaur Nanda

And a host of relatives and friends

SEHEJ PAATH DA BHOG

6th April 2025

10.00 AM – 12.00 PM

GURDWARA SAHIB TAIPING

Guru ka langar will be served

Dearly missed, forever loved, and fondly remembered. Thank you for your love, guidance, support, and unwavering affection.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Gurbachan Singh Nanda – 012 421 7325

Harinderjit Kaur Nanda – 012 200 0732

YOUR PRESENCE WILL BE VERY MUCH APPRECIATED

Please treat this as a personal invitation

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 12 March 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here