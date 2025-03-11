EVENT: Petaling Jaya holds 3-day Youth Kirtan Festival to celebrate Sikh New Year | 12-14 March, 2025

Petaling Jaya holds 3-day Youth Kirtan Festival to celebrate Sikh New Year

MESSAGE FROM THE ORGANISING TEAM

✨ YOUTH KEERTAN FESTIVAL | CHET SEMAGAM 2025 – THE SIKH NEW YEAR ✨

Step into a soul-stirring celebration of faith, music, and community at the Youth Keertan Festival! Join us from 12th – 14th March 2025 at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya for an unforgettable experience of melodious Keertan, spiritual connection, and Sikh heritage.

Immerse yourself in:

???? Heart-touching Keertan by talented youth

???? Spiritual enlightenment & community bonding

✨ A celebration of devotion, tradition & unity

Organized by: PJ Naujawans

Supported by: Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya | Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia | SGGS Gurmat Sangeet Academy

???? For enquiries:

???? Awtar Singh Terry: 013-363 3737

???? Sarabmeet Singh: 014-711 7464

???? Kashmir Singh: 014-270 0869

Let’s welcome the Sikh New Year with love, devotion, and divine melodies! ????

