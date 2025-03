Sardar Gurnam Singh Pannu (1955 – 2025), Ampang Jaya

SARDAR GURNAM SINGH PANNU s/o LATE BALWANT SINGH PANNU (4000)

6.7.1955 – 10.3.2025

Ampang Jaya | Village: Sakhira, Tarn Taran

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to a cherished husband, proud father, loving grandfather, and a supportive brother. He was a man of great wisdom, warmth, and unwavering kindness who brought joy to everyone he met. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the love he brought into our lives.

Wife: Balvindar Kaur Sandhu d/o Late Darshan Singh Sandhu

Children / Spouses:

Sharonpal Singh Pannu / Rakhee Yadav

Arveenpal Singh Pannu / Rita Kaur

(Sulaksanawipa Hanasa)

Simranpal Singh Pannu / Gurjeet Kaur Sidhu

Grandchildren: Aryana Kaur Pannu, Nikhita Kaur Pannu, Nishan Singh Pannu, Aveer Singh Pannu

LAST RITES

11 March 2025 (Tuesday)

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

3pm: Visitation & Sukhmani Sahib Paath

5pm: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

23th March 2025 (Sunday)

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang

10.00 am: Kirtan & Katha

11.30 am: Paath da Bhog

Guru Ka Langar followed afterwards.

Contact:

Sharonpal – 016 674 7240

Arveenpal – 019 5000 662

Simranpal – 012 662 5917

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 10 March 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here