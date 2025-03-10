200 KL families sign up for prayers to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom

Kick-starting sahej paath of Guru Granth Sahib at Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur, on March 9, 2025, to commemorate the 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The closing ardas is planned six months down the road on Nov 11

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Members from about 200 families have signed up to complete 135 sahej path (full intermittent reading of the Guru Granth Sahib) and other prayers in conjunction with the 350th commemoration of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru of the Sikhs.

Organised by Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan and Sikh Inside, 50 participants came together for a symbolic beginning of the reading of the GGS at the Kuala Lumpur gurdwara on Sunday (March 9).

They target ot complete the GGS before a grand finale at the same gurdwara on November 11, exactly six months down the road.

As at Sunday, 137 have signed up do complete reading of the GGS, either amongst family members of by arranging for a paathi to read on their behalf.

Another 61 have signed up to do at least 350 readings of Japji Sahib and another 52 for the Salok Mahala Nauvan, a bani written by Guru Tegh Bahadur, in the next six months. Close to another 100 have signed up do recite daily the Mool Mantar or the Gurmantar.

The campaign also encourages participants to read and reflect the 59 shabads authored by Guru Tegh Bahadur contained with then GGS.

Guru Teg Bahadur ji was put to death – by the order of then Emperor Aurangzeb – in the public square of Chandni Chowk, Delhi on the 11th of November 1675. The ninth Guru thus became the second of the two Guru martyrs in the Sikh faith. The first was Guru Arjun ji.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was born in 1621, merely15 years past the martyrdom of the 5th Guru and at a time nascent Sikhi was passing through a difficult period. (Go here for a four-part series by author Nirmal Singh).

The ninth Guru’s martyrdom had ‘everything to do with the freedom to practice one’s faith. It had everything to do with celebrating diversity as a divine characteristic of the creator.‘ Click here for more.

